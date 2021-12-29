Bathing banned in Courtallam from Dec 31

Madurai :

The district administration of Tenkasi has issued an order to restrict people and tourists from taking baths under waterfalls in Courtallam, a major tourism destination in the southern region of Tamil Nadu.





The restriction order would remain in effect from December 31, 2021, to January 2, 2022, sources said on Tuesday.





The move was primarily aimed to prevent crowding in ‘Main Falls’, ‘Five Falls’, ‘Old Falls’ and ‘Tiger Falls’ on the eve of the new year and also to follow COVID norms strictly and prevent the virus from spread, amid the Omicron scare, sources said.





The waterfalls would be under the watchful eyes of authorities and police to prevent anybody from taking bath.