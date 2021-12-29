Puducherry allows New Year bash with several restrictions

Chennai :

The Puducherry administration has imposed several restrictions on tourists who will arrive here to celebrate the New year. It may be noted that when all the adjoining states banned New Year celebrations on the night of December 31, the government here permitted it and lifted the night curfew, since COVID cases have come down to less than 10 in recent days.





Official sources said foreign tourists and tourists from other states will be allowed into Puducherry only on production of COVID vaccination certificate to prove that they had taken two doses of vaccine.





Separate committees have been constituted to check the certificates.





They will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing besides sanitizing their hands frequently.





On the spot fine will be imposed on the violators. As many as 20 centers will be arranged to guide tourists. All hotels are allowed to organize entertainment programs after paying entertainment tax.