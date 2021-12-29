Man gets life term for burning niece alive over love affair

Thiruchirapalli :

Karur Mahila Fast Track Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for burning alive his niece opposing her love affair.





According to the prosecution, V Nandhini (19), a resident of Subramaniapuram near Kulithalai in Karur was working in a spinning mill in the locality after completing her Class 12. While Nandhini’s mother passed away, she was under the care of her father Venkatachalam.





Meanwhile, Nandhini had an affair with a youth from the locality and on June 13, 2018, Raja (41), Nandhini’s paternal uncle who was residing in Dindigul came to know about the affair.





He came to Karur along with his family members and argued with Nandhini over the affair. While Nandhini’s father Venkatachalam was supporting her, Raja insisted her to drop the affair.





When she was firm on her decision, a furious Raja poured petrol over her on the same night and lit her alive in which, she died on the spot.





Kulithalai police registered a case and arrested Raja and the case was in progress in Karur Mahila Fast Track court.





On Tuesday, Judge Nazeema Banu who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Raja and levied a fine of Rs 1,000. Subsequently, Raja was brought to the Central Prison in Tiruchy.