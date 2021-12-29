11 booked for conning Erode veggie market association members of Rs 2 crore

Coimbatore :

The Erode district crime branch police booked 11 persons, including five office-bearers of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association for conning its members of Rs 2 crore by promising housing plots.





The accused, who were on the run, also hold different positions in the AIADMK. In a complaint, K Ayyandurai, 62, from Manalmedu in Erode claimed that the association office-bearers in 2015 informed members of providing 800 sq ft plots.





“They collected Rs 50,000 for the land and an additional Rs 20,000 as charges from each member. As many as 350 members paid a total of Rs 2 crore,” police said.





In 2016, they had purchased 20.5 acres at Nasianur but registered it in their names. As they failed to give the land, the district crime branch police registered cases against 11 persons.



