1.25 kg gold heist: Police arrest 11-member gang, 2 absconding

Madurai :

The Madurai district police have arrested a 11-member dacoity gang which allegedly robbed gold ornaments weighing 1.25 kilograms and Rs 90,000 cash from two employees of a private gold loan financing company.





Superintendent of Police V Baskaran told reporters on Tuesday that an armed gang wearing masks intercepted the two employees of the company, when they were transporting the jewellery from their Villupuram branch office to Madurai at Ayyampatti on December 8 midnight.





The gang attacked one of the company employees with a machete and decamped with the jewellery, cash and the car. The dacoits abandoned the car at Pathinettu Sukkampatti.





After intense tracking, the police team nabbed one of the accused and based on his confession, the identity of the gang was ascertained following which the special teams managed to arrest 11 members.





“We have recovered the entire stolen gold jewellery from the gang and a search is on to arrest two more suspects,” Baskaran said. The arrested were identified as Senthil Kumar, Narayanan, Anand, Sathish Kumar, Arul Vincent, Raj Kumar, Muthu Pandi, Manikandan, Krishnaveni, Raj Kumar and Sevagan. They were remanded in judicial custody.