Non-Congress alliance will only benefit BJP: KS Alagiri

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Tuesday reiterated that the Secular Progressive Alliance was very clear and intact and a non-Congress alliance would only benefit the BJP.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the party founding day celebration at state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Alagiri recalled the recent statement of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on DMK continuing in the secular alliance comprising the Congress said, “Our Secular Progressive Alliance is very clear.”





Reacting to a specific query on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attempts to replace Congress at the national level, Alagiri said, “Shiv Sena has replied to Mamata Banerjee’s comments about the Congress alliance.”





Borrowing the recent statement of Shiv Sena leaders that adopting the BJP’s policy of eliminating the Congress party would only benefit the BJP and not Congress or other parties, the TNCC chief said, “Shiv Sena has stated in its party mouthpiece that Mamata’s decision was flawed. More than our friends and us stating it, a party which was a long-time friend of the BJP has expressed the view.” Alagiri’s statements come close on the heels of DMK leader TR Baalu’s assessment that an alliance without Congress was not probable.