More women reporting atrocities due to faith in govt, says Kanimozhi

Chennai :

DMK Women’s Wing secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday said the women were coming forward to report atrocities committed against them because of the confidence in the government.





Talking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance to women in Tiruvallur, Kanimozhi said that after the DMK returned to power, women were coming forward to report the atrocities committed against them owing to the confidence they have in the government.





In the incumbent regime, people believe that they would get justice and action would be initiated against those committing atrocities against them.





Hence, they are coming out to report the atrocities committed against them, the DMK MP said, reacting to a specific query on the allegation of the Opposition parties that there was a sharp spike in crimes against women and the incumbent DMK regime has failed to keep a tab on the same.





“In the previous regime, the action was taken against people who came forward to lodge complaints. We all know what happened in Pollachi,” she remarked, apparently referring to the notorious Pollachi sex racket case which rattled the then AIADMK regime.





Asked about the speculation about national-level electoral alliances, she said that it was too early to comment on such issues based on speculation and it would be decided only at the time of the election.





On enrolling members for the women’s wing in the backdrop of the youth wing enrolling young women between 18 and 30 years, she said that they would enroll members to strengthen the women’s wing on the lines of the ideas proposed by the party chief at the district secretaries meeting recently.