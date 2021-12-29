37-year-old woman murdered by husband in Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur :

A 37-year-old woman was murdered by her estranged husband in Tiruvallur after she refused to return to live with him.





The deceased, Mangala, was married to Thamizhmani (42) for 15 years and the couple has two children.





The police said that Mangala separated from Thamizhmani five years ago and left for her parents’ house with her oldest son, while the younger son stayed with Thamizhmani, a daily wage labourer.





While Mangala started her own tailor shop at Iyyancheri, Thamizhmani often visited Mangala and quarreled with her to reconcile with him.





On Monday, Thamizhamani reached the shop before Mangala arrived and developed an argument when she came to open the shop. In a fit of rage, Thamizhmani stabbed Mangala with a knife he had with him several times before fleeing the spot. Mangala was rushed to Sholinghur government hospital and then referred to the Christian Medical College in Vellore.





However, she was declared brought dead. On information, the RK Pet police registered a case and arrested Thamizhmani.