30-year-old arrested under Pocso Act for groping minor girl

Chennai :

The Tirumangalam all-women police have arrested a 30-year-old for groping a minor girl in public.





The incident happened on December 6 when the 12-year-old girl was returning home from a shop. The accused, B Saravanan of Mogappair West, who followed her on a two-wheeler started a conversation with her and suddenly started groping her. After she raised an alarm, Saravanan fled the spot.





Based on a complaint, Tirumangalam all-women police registered a case and secured Saravanan with the help of CCTV footage. He was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, the Poonamallee police have arrested a 22-year-old man for spreading photos of a young woman with obscene voice messages on social media platforms. The accused, S Ramesh of Poonamallee, shared the victim’s photos on WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat.