Traffic cops seize 1 tonne red sanders during vehicle check

Chennai :

A man smuggling red sanders in a car fled after the police intercepted his vehicle on Tuesday morning in Ambattur.





As many as 18 logs weighing about a tonne were seized along with the car and a hunt has been launched for the driver. The driver has been identified as Syed Sathick (25) of New Washermenpet.





The incident happened around 9 am when traffic police were involved in booking violators on CTH road near Ambattur Industrial Estate. They spotted a vehicle speeding and stopped it.





After handing over the licence, the driver fleed from the spot. When traffic police personnel checked the vehicle, they found red sanders logs.





They immediately alerted the Ambattur Estate police, who seized the vehicle and logs. A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the source of Red sanders.