Vaccination dropped in Oct-Nov, but picking up now: Officials

Chennai :

Daily vaccinations, which went from a rather poor 1.9 lakh doses per day in June to 5.36 lakh doses per day in September, has dropped to 3.9 lakh doses in October and November. Though it has gone up by about 50,000 doses per day in December, health officials are taking all steps to improve it because of the looming threat of Omicron variant.





“The performance improved in June and it continued to increase till September when approximately 5.36 lakh doses were administered every day. However, as the numbers of COVID cases dropped and adequate stock was available, people have become negligent because they don’t have to reserve slots and wait in queues,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan explaining one of the main reason for pendency.





Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) said that the mega vaccination drive past two weeks saw more people due for the second dose coming forward after it was made compulsory to be in public spaces.





Noting the threat posed by the Omicron variant, officials are trying to encourage more vaccinations. “The December figures are improving, as 4.4 lakh doses are being administered a day on an average,” said a senior official from the department of Immunisation, DPH.





Vinay Kumar, Immunisation Officer, DPH, said identifying and reaching out those due and overdue have helped increase the numbers of daily vaccinations. The mega vaccination drives are also seeing better response for past three weeks, with about 19-20 lakh doses being administered.