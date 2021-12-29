Chennai tops in daily cases, Kovai in TPR

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 619 cases of COVID-19, including seven imported cases, on Tuesday. The total number of cases reached 27,45,261.





Chennai saw a significant rise in daily cases again at 194. As many as 84 cases were reported in Coimbatore, while Chengalpattu had 59; Erode, 40; and Tirupur, 33.





The overall TPR stood at 0.6 per cent after 1,02,613 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Chennai’s TPR was 0.9 per cent but the highest of 1.1 per cent was recorded in Coimbatore and Chengalpattu. The number of active cases in the State stood at 6,537.





Five districts—Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Theni—had no cases on Tuesday.





As many as 6 more deaths were notified in the State, taking the total number of deaths to 36,750. After 638 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries went to 27,01,974.