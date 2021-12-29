Stalin appreciates party man for evicting residents in time

Residents of other blocks also vacated but were not provided an alternative yet (PC: Justin George)

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday invited Thaniyarasu of Tiruvotriyur to the secretariat and appreciated him for expeditiously evicting inhabitants of the TNUHDB building moments before it collapsed on Monday.





Thaniyarasu had played a crucial role in forcing residents to vacate the building. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Thaniyarasu said, “As soon as the residents alerted me about the cracks, I visited the building and checked it. About 70 people were in it. I realised that the cracks were widening. I did not tell them that the building was crumbling. But I forced them to vacate the building. Had I told them that the structure was collapsing, they would have rushed back inside to collect their valuables and documents like Aadhar cards. I am elated that my leader (CM) has appreciated me.”





On Tuesday, Stalin invited Thaniyarasu to the secretariat and appreciated him for the timely and smart act, which saved the lives of around two dozen families as the building collapsed minutes after they vacated it.





A statement issued by the State government late Tuesday said that a huge life loss was averted in the accident owing to the immediate alarm raised by Thaniyarasu as soon as he realised that the cracks were widening.



