Cops probe death of seven-day-old in Usilampatti

Chennai :

The death of a seven-day-old girl near Usilampatti in Madurai district has led the police to believe that it could be a case of female infanticide.





After learning that the infant was secretly buried near a house at Periyakattalai village, Sedappatti police inspected the spot and held inquiries with the locals. Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred on December 26, but came to light on Monday night, sources said.





Moreover, the parents going into hiding after the burial made the cops suspicious. Madurai Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said the police are on the lookout for the baby’s parents. “The next course of action will be decided only after the post-mortem report,” the SP said.





The child was born on December 21 at the Sedapatti primary health centre. Probe revealed that it was the couple’s third girl child.





Sources said the couple, identified as Muthupandi (30) and Kausalya (23), have two girl children aged four and two. Muthupandi is a farmer.





A village health nurse, who went to check upon the baby’s condition, grew suspicious of the couple, after they began giving evasive replies.





Following this, the nurse alerted the Village Administrative Officer. The couple had told the local residents that the baby succumbed after developing health complications. On a complaint lodged by Village Administrative Officer Muniyandi, Sedapatti police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.