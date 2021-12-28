Gathering in public, private places, not allowed on New Year's Eve: City Police

Chennai :

City police have instructed people not to gather - be it a public places like beaches or private properties such as resorts and residential complexes - to usher in the New Year citing Omicron spread.





In a detailed note, city police have advised people not to throng Marina, Elliot's beaches, and other beaches on ECR on the night of December 31 and added that vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai and roads adjoining Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar from 9 pm. Celebrations on the roads leading to the beaches such as Anna Salai and R K Salai are also prohibited, said the note.





City Police have also banned commercial events at resorts, clubs, auditoriums, and farmhouses prohibited to celebrate the New Year and no music or dance events will be allowed at pubs. Restaurants are allowed to function till 11 pm, said police.





The standard operating procedure should be strictly followed at temples, mosques, and churches on December 31 and January 1. It should be ensured that devotees wear masks and maintain social distancing, while they should be allowed entry after thermal screening at the entrances.





City Police have also warned stringent action against those indulging in drag racing and other acts causing a public nuisance.