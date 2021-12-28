Mandatory Tamil language paper draws flak from Tamil Nadu PSC aspirants

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's decision to include Tamil language as a compulsory paper in the exams for the Group I, Group II, and Group IIA government posts has drawn flak from several job aspirants.





Lakhs of job aspirants are vying with each other for a select few posts in the Tamil Nadu Group I and Group II that are considered prestigious posts in the state government service. The state Public Service Commission has recently revised the syllabus for these exams and with effect from December 25, all the aspirants for Group I, Group II, and Group IIA will have to clear a Tamil language paper.

While in Group I, the candidates need to appear for Tamil language paper in the main stage only, for the Group II and Group IIA candidates, the aspirants will have to take Tamil language paper both in the preliminary and main examinations. The exams were notified in 2019 and the TNPSC has recently gone for an update of the syllabus that has left many candidates fuming.

Talking to IANS, K. Kirubhakaran, a computer science engineering graduate from a government engineering college in Madurai, said: "After the notification in 2019, I have been burning the midnight oil for this exam and have learned general knowledge, aptitude, and other mandatory papers but suddenly the PSC has made certain changes and included Tamil language, which comprises mostly of Tamil literature and Tamil poetry of which I have little or no knowledge at all. This has come as a bolt from the blue for job aspirants."

The TNPSC included Tamil language as a compulsory subject after the state Assembly passed a resolution during the last session, making Tamil language test mandatory for getting jobs in state government services.

M. Ajith, a post-graduate in sociology who is aiming for a Group I or Group II post, told IANS that "this has created lot of issues for the candidates. While I am quite familiar with the Tamil language and literature, there are several of my friends who are from the engineering background who are not at all abreast in the language and they are of the feel that the PSC has cheated them".

Earlier the Group I syllabus comprised of general studies and aptitude papers for 300 marks for preliminary and for the main examination there were three papers of general studies. However, according to the revised pattern, the students appearing for Group I posts will have preliminary examination comprising of general studies and aptitude paper for 300 marks as was earlier also. For the main examination, there will be three papers on general studies and a qualifying paper on Tamil for 100 marks and the students will have to score a minimum of 40 marks in it for other main papers to be valued.

As far as Group II is concerned, the preliminary examination consisted of general studies and an aptitude paper for 300 marks. For main examination, there was one paper for 300 marks that consisted of Tamil to English translation, precis writing, comprehension, hints development, essay writing on Thirukkural, and others.

The revised scheme for Group I and II consists of a preliminary exam which has general studies, general Tamil or general English, and an aptitude paper for 300 marks.

For main examination, there will be one paper on general studies for 300 marks and a Tamil paper for 100 marks, which will now be mandatory for qualifying purpose.

The TNPSC has, in a note, stated that the main examination papers will be evaluated only if the candidate passes the language paper or gets a minimum of 40 marks.