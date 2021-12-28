Rains to continue in Chennai, other TN districts for next two days

Chennai :

Several parts of Chennai experienced mild showers on Tuesday morning due to a change in wind pattern, which is likely to continue for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre. Also, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rains.





“We are receiving easterly wind over the Bay of Bengal, when it convergence along the coast the city is expected to receive rains, and also coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is likely to witness light to moderate showers for the next two days,” said Dr. B Geetha (Scientist D), Cyclone Warning Research Center, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





“However, the interior areas and hilly regions of Tamil Nadu are still dry there might be fog or mist in the early mornings,” she added.





Meanwhile, dry weather would prevail over the rest of the State. On January 1, 2022, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.





The centre issued a fog warning, as shallow fog or mist is expected to occur at isolated pockets over Western Ghats districts and adjoining rest interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in Chennai decreased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.4 degrees Celsius and 31.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.



