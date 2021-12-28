Board exams for TN students in May 2022: Minister Poiyyamozhi

Chennai :

As the portions of the truncated syllabus are to be covered fully, board exams for the students studying from Class 10 to Class 12 will be held in May 2022, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.





"After two revision tests one in January and another in March, the board exams will be conducted in May 2022," he said after chairing a review meeting with all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) with regard to the status of school building structures and awareness among the students about sexual harassment in the institutions.





Stating that the academic loss due to half-yearly holidays will also be compensated, the minister said the first revision test will be held in January third week.





With regard to complaints of certain private schools, that had not declared half-yearly holidays, he warned that the self-aided institutions should strictly adopt government orders.





On the status of school building structures, which was discussed in the review meeting, he said during the first phase 1,600 buildings, which were damaged, will be demolished for the safety of the students. "Alternative space will be allocated for those school students so that classes will be conducted without interruption," he added.





He also said that the CEOs were instructed to concentrate more on curbing sexual harassment incidents in the schools for ensuring the safety of the girl students. "They will also ensure that the student helpline and complaint numbers were legibly displayed in the notice boards," he said adding they would also create awareness among students about the usage of the round-the-clock helpline numbers.





To a question on NEET exam, the minister said that the government is still keen on scraping the common medical entrance exam. However, he said that the existing free NEET coaching for the medical aspirants will continue.



