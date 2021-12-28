Lawyer debarred for abusing court staff in Kamuthi

Chennai :

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has suspended a Ramanathapuram-based lawyer for misbehaving with a woman court staff lawyer inside the district munsif court in Kamuthi.





The prohibitory order was issued against the advocate named N Muniyasamy, Kidathirukkai village.





The Bar Council in a statement said that it has passed a resolution, dated December 27 prohibiting N Muniyasamy from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals, and other authorities in India.





“The prohibitory order will be in place till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings pending against him by considering misbehaviour of N Muniasamy, who is the president of the Kamuthi bar association with a woman court staff within the court premises,” the resolution noted.