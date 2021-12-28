P Chidambaram lashes out at vax policy

Chennai :

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed the vaccine policy of the BJP-led Centre again on Monday and said the people were paying the price for the confusion created by the government.





Taking to Twitter to hit out at the BJP regime for failing to meet the vaccine target before the December deadline, Chidambaram tweeted, “Let’s face the truth even if the government is unwilling to do so. Not all 94 crore adults will receive the first dose of vaccination before December 31. We will not achieve 100 per cent coverage. A very, very large number will not receive the second dose of vaccination.”





The former minister remarked, “We are paying the price for delayed orders, delayed payment, non-licensing of Pfizer Moderna, and insufficient production and supply.”