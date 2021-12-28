8 held for selling banned Kerala lottery in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Tiruvarur police special team arrested eight persons, including a woman, on charges of selling fake Kerala lottery tickets and seized Rs 12 lakh from the gang.





On a tip-off that the banned lottery tickets are being sold online across the range, the DIG (Thanjavur Range) Pravesh Kumar ordered for a special team led by ASP Jayachandran.





The team organized a search operation in which they found that a gang has been operating WhatsApp groups for selling the banned lottery tickets from Kerala in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Tiruchy.





The gang members were identified as Saravanan, Kumaresan, Vijay, Rajesh, and Manikandan from Tiruchy and Meeran, Shanmugavel, and a woman from Tiruchy. The police seized cash of Rs 12 lakh, four laptops and 14 mobile phones from the gang.