Hotel sealed for lease arrears of Rs 12 crore

Thanjavur Corporation officials on Monday sealed a hotel in the presence of Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver for failing to pay lease amount of Rs 12 crore.





During the 8th World Tamil Conference, the district administration had leased a land for 30 years to one Selvaraj to build a luxury hotel and an agreement was signed on June 7, 1994.





However, Selvaraj transferred the agreement to one Venkatachalam without obtaining permission from the government and thus, a lease amount of Rs 12 crore was not paid to the government.





Thanjavur district administration had terminated the agreement with Selvaraj in 2016 and asked him to hand over the particular land back. But, Selvaraj failed to respond.





On Monday, officials with a heavy force of police went to the hotel and asked the guests to vacate their rooms and sealed the hotel. “When the district administration had sent notice several times, Selvaraj failed to respond to it and so we have sealed the hotel as per the norms,” the Collector said.