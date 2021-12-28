Man kills mother, dumps body in ditch in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli :

Police arrested a man who killed his mother and dumped her body into a drainage ditch at T-Pazhur in Ariyalur on Monday.





T-Pazhur police located the body of an 85-year-old woman at drainage in Pattakovil village and retrieved it and sent it to Jayankondam police for post mortem.





They identified the woman as Kamatchi (85), from Amirtharayakottai village. The post mortem report found that she was murdered. Subsequently, the police conducted a detailed investigation in which, they found that Kamatchi’s youngest son Selvam had murdered her after an altercation erupted out of sharing of ancestral property.





The police arrested Selvam on Monday and he confessed to the matricide.