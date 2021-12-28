‘Only good eggs given for noon-meal’

Chennai :

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department on Monday rubbished reports of rotten eggs being supplied to students in the noon meal scheme and clarified that only quality eggs are being supplied.





“Eggs are supplied once a week to noon meal centres and the eggs are subjected to quality tests such as their weight and size. If broken or rotten eggs were found they will be segregated and will be returned to the supplier.





Though the eggs are supplied once a week the in-charges for the noon meal centers check the quality of the eggs by dipping them in the water before serving them to the children,” said the Social Welfare Department, in a statement.





Recently, there were reports that rotten eggs were supplied to students in Thogaimalai village in Karur district and it was reported to higher officials.