Drowned Pondy teen’s body found

Chennai :

A 19-year-old boy drowned in the Bay of Bengal here on Monday.





According to police, Harish of Uppalam Nethaji Nagar went to the Pondy-Marina Beach on Christmas eve and bathed in the sea.





He was dragged away by a huge wave and the effort by those present on the beach to rescue him proved futile. Following this Odensaalai police were informed and they along with fire service personnel and scuba divers conducted a search for Harish and could not find his body for two days.





Meanwhile, his body washed ashore at the Chinnaveerampatinam estuary late last evening. Fishermen of the area informed the police who seized the body and sent it to the government medical college hospital for post mortem.