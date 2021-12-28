Nalini released from Vellore jail on 30 days parole

Vellore :

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini was released on 30-day parole by officials of the Vellore Women’s Prison on Monday.





The parole was based on a petition by Nallini’s mother the Padma in the Madras High Court, who citing her ill health wanted her daughter to be with her.





Following the grant of parole, Nalini stepped outside the women’s prison with a fully armed escort which then proceeded to take her to the house of one Velu in Brammapuram near Katpadi where she would stay for the duration of her leave.





Parole conditions state that Nalini signs daily at the Katpadi police station, be sequestered inside the house at all times, and not meet either politicians or members of the media.