Quack held as man dies after wrong medication in Krishnagiri

Coimbatore :

A 39-year-old man died after being administered with wrong medicine by a quack in Krishnagiri.





According to police, Prabakaran from Nachikuppam village and working in a private firm in Bengaluru fell ill during a visit to his native village for holidays. He consulted Devaraj, who runs a pharmacy cum clinic on Koot Road in the same village and took medicine prescribed by him.





The clinic was run behind the pharmacy. However, the condition of Prabakaran deteriorated on Sunday night and family members rushed him to Veppanapalli Government Hospital. However, doctors declared him as brought dead.





Based on a complaint, the Veppanapalli police arrested Devaraj. Inquiries revealed that Devaraj was practicing medicine by studying just a lab technician course. It then was known that wrong medicine administered by him has claimed the life of Prabakaran.





The health department officials sealed the pharmacy cum clinic, while the accused was arrested and sent on remand by police. Further inquiries are on.