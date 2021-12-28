Four habitual offenders nabbed in Thoothukudi district at Seydunganallur

Madurai :

The arrested were identified as N Esaki Subbaiya Das alias Das (23) of Udayarpatti, Tirunelveli, S Jeyaraman (22) of Sindupoondurai, M Esakinathan alias Raj (21) of Serakulam, Thoothukudi and S Arumugam (34) of the same locality, sources said.





Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar, said the gang of four threatened to kill a man by intercepting him at Seydunganallur.





They attempted to extort money from the victim. Esaki Subbaiya Das was a notorious element, against whom a murder case was pending in Palayamkottai and three cases concerning attempts to murder.





The other accused Jeyaraman is facing four cases of crime such as murder attempt in Tirunelveli Junction and a theft case in Melapalayam.





Esakinathan, the other detainee, was accused of attempting to murder in a case reported in Serakulam police, Thoothukudi district.