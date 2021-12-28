Withdraw online registration for DPCs in Thanjavur: Farmers

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers staged a protest demanding to withdraw the online registration for Direct Purchase Centres in Thanjavur on Monday.





The members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam who assembled in front of Senior Regional Manager’s office of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation raised slogans in support of their demands. They claimed that there are many problems in the online registration which would force the farmers further delaying the procurement process.





They claimed that the online registration has prevented the priority of the local farmers who have been waiting for several days. They said that due to several troubles during registration, the farmers are vexed and so demanded the conventional method of procurement process. District president P Senthil Kumar led the protest and district secretary NV Kannan spoke among the participants.