Restrictions on crossbred bulls in jallikattu nothing new, say organisers

Madurai :

Organisers are gearing up for the much-awaited jallikattu, the bull taming sport, played during Pongal festivity in rural areas of Madurai with aplomb. Most of them revealed that the new set of rules for the sports are not new.





While the Madras High Court has already directed the state to permit only native breeds of bulls to participate in jallikattus, for many, including bull owners and tamers, restrictions on crossbred bulls from taking part in the taming contest are not new.





N Vinothraj, bull tamer from Veerapandi near Oomachikulam, Madurai, said as per rules, the traditional sport allows tamers to pounce on a running bull (only native breed), aiming to hold on to its hump and move along with the animal without falling or getting hurt, finally to become a winner, he told DT Next. Unlike native breeds, crossbred bulls do not have a large hump over its shoulder and neck. While the rules are straightforward, there’s no point in worrying about any participation of crossbred bulls. But, it’s unfortunate, crossbred bulls were declared winners in events at Alanganallur in Madurai during 2019 and 2020, as they excelled in the contest.





R Govindaraja, former vice chairman, Alanganallur Jallikattu Committee, said unlike previous year when nearly 3,000 tokens were issued for bulls to participate, it would be restricted to 775 bulls this time to conduct the event in a proper manner.





According to D Suresh Christopher, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, formerly of Madurai, Jallikattu Act 2017 was enacted with an aim to promote the tradition of Tamil culture and to preserve the native germplasm. In the event at Alanganallur in 2020, an unauthorised crossbred bull, which won the contest, got into the arena breaking the barricade since organisers failed to verify the fitness and participation certificate. Agitated over this, tamers took the issue to court, which ultimately issued a ruling on prohibition on participation of foreign or hybrid breeds of bulls.





AK Kannan, president, Thenkaal Paasana Vivasayigal Matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangam, Avaniyapuram, Madurai, said less than a handful of crossbred bulls participated before the Jallikattu Act was amended in 2017.