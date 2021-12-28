Rail traffic restored after cracks fixed on bridge near Arakkonam

Chennai :

Rail traffic on bridge no 299 between Tiruvalam and Mukundarayapuram stations in Arakkonam - Katpadi section was restored to normalcy effective from 9 pm on December 26. The rail bridge section was certified fit for traffic after a trial run was conducted with a goods train on the bridge following the rectification of the structural damage.





Normal operations of all the train services handled in Arakkonam – Katpadi sections resumed from 21:00 hrs of Sunday, an official communique from Southern Railway (SR) said. However, speed restrictions have been imposed in these sections to ensure the safety of train operations.





Bridge no 299 is a British-era Bridge constructed in the year 1865. Owing to the recent heavy spells of rain and floods the 165-year old bridge structure developed damages. A crack was noticed in a pillar and reported by the bridge maintenance crew on December 23. Subsequently, rail traffic was immediately suspended in Arakkonam-Katpadi section.





A team of technical expert’s along with Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager/Chennai and engineering officials rushed to the spot and inspected the Tiruvalam Bridge, the statement added.





Railway officials diverted the flow of water to the adjacent spans by building a cofferdam before crib staging work was done from the river bed level to the arch portion.





A total of 850 departmental staff and contract labourers were mobilised for the restoration work, railway officials said.