Periyar statue defaced, man surrenders

Chennai :

Tension prevailed in Ponneri on Monday after a Periyar statue was found damaged despite it being fenced to prevent such incidents. This led to protests by members of Dravidar Kazhagam and DMK at the Ponneri new bus stand where the statue is situated.





Later in the day, a man surrendered at the local police station claiming responsibility for the defacement





It was the passersby who noticed that the statue is damaged. Soon, the word spread triggering a protest, and Gummidipoondi MLA Govindrajan came there in the afternoon and took part in it.





A team from Ponneri police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to pacify them. However, the gathering went on a rally to the Ponneri revenue divisional officer and submitted a petition seeking action against the miscreants.





Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man identified as Chellakili of Ponneri surrendered at the station claiming responsibility for the incident.





In another incident, unidentified persons covered the head of Maniammai statue on EVR Road on Sunday morning. Officials from Vepery police station said they were investigating the matter.





Condemning the incidents in a statement, DK leader K Veeramani sought to bring Chief Minister MK Stalin’s attention on the repeated instances of Periyar statues being damaged. He added that the police’s standard explanation that mentally-disturbed persons were behind such incidents was unacceptable.