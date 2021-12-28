Newlywed bank official dies after hit by car near Kancheepuram

The car that ran amok hit autorickshaw and two bikes before running over him walking on pavement

Kanchipuram :

A 22-year-old woman died after she was run over by a car while walking on the pavement near Kancheepuram on Sunday.





The deceased Geetha Priya had been working in the Pallavan Grama Bank in Kancheepuram. Police said Priya’s husband Manikandan (26) also works in the same bank and the couple got married only two months ago.





On Sunday night, the couple was travelling to their native in Tiruvannamalai on the bike.





In Theradi near Kancheepuram, they went to a medical shop to purchase a few tablets and when they came out of the shop, a car, running amok, hit an autorickshaw and two bikes and then ran over Priya who was walking on the pavement.





Though Priya was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH, she died without responding to treatment. Meanwhile, the onlookers caught the car driver and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Madan (50) of Kancheepuram. Vishnu Kanchi police arrested Madan and are probing.