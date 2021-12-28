Tamil Nadu govt told to clear encroachments on State Highways

Chennai :

The first bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the directions while disposing of a public interest litigation moved by J Krishnakumar, a resident of Pollachi.





The petitioner prayed for a direction to the State government to remove the encroachments on Palladam road (State Highway 19) and Palakkad road (State Highway 78A) near the new bus stand in Pollachi.





Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate V Raghavachari submitted that the encroachments on these highways were causing severe impediments to traffic flow and poses danger to motorists and passersby and also the encroachers themselves.





“Vehicles on the highways move at considerable speed and on account of the commercial exploitation of either side of the road by persons who are in unauthorised occupation, the lives of the common man is in danger,” the counsel submitted.





“The divisional engineer, SH, Pollachi, is directed to remove the encroachment on Palladam road and in Palakkad road near Pollachi new bus stand within a period of eight weeks,” the bench directed. It also had asked the State government pleader to file a compliance report within two weeks.