Directives on vax age confusing: Expert

Chennai :

Speaking to DT Next, he said: “It’s to be seen which age group will be vaccinated by the State government from January 3.” When asked to elaborate, he said: “The 15-18 age group is not a high-risk group. However, children can be infected and transmit the infection to adults and hence I would advise vaccinating those above 2 years, as is presently followed in all other vaccine-related diseases, to ensure a coronavirus free population.”





He further said health professionals would usually follow the advice of the DCGI which was based on scientific evidence.





“Vaccination given by doctors to individuals was based on the latter’s interest whereas a vaccine movement as followed by the government was based on controlling and preventing infection,” he said.





Referring to the EUA (emergency use authorization), he said this “was a blind following of the US Federal Drugs Authority terminology whereas in all earlier cases people were vaccinated based on need.”





Asked about state government officials asking the public to follow masking, social distancing and handwashing totally to prevent the onset of infection while social distancing goes for a toss due to overcrowding in public transport and places where people congregate, Dr Jacob John said unlike the US and Europe where preaching and practising are aligned, in India, we know that both will be at cross purposes and accept it. However, the truth will be known only if there is a surge in fresh COVID cases, he added.