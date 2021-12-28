850 sovereigns stolen from NRI’s house in Pudukkottai

The jewellery boxes lie scattered in one of the rooms

Pudukottai :

Jaffar Sadhik, the bungalow owner and a native of Gopalapattinam near Meemisal, now lives in Brunei with his family. On Monday, neighbours saw the locks of the bungalow’s main doors broken and immediately informed Mohammed Hussain, one of Sadhik’s relatives.





Subsequently, Hussain lodged a complaint with the Meemisal police in which he stated that miscreants had stolen 850 sovereign jewellery from the house.





A police team led by Inspector Ravichandran rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.





The whole house had been ransacked and left in a messy state, a cop said. The almirah containing the jewellery had been broken into.





The police also found chilli powder sprinkled inside the house. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog squad were also called in. SP Nisha Parthiban also visited the spot. Further probe is on.