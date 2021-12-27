TN Chamber signs MoU with NIFTEM-T for food processing units

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-T).





The MoU was signed by N Jegatheesan, president, TN Chamber and C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of NIFTEM-T, Thanjavur, sources said on Sunday.



The main objective of the MoU is to make ways and means not only to get one stop solution to the existing food processing industries with technical and business management support through consultancy services from NIFTEM-T, but also to enable the budding entrepreneurs to take up new ventures or diversify their activities to tap new business opportunities in the food processing sector.