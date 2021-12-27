Don’t permit Salem 8-lane NH project: PMK to government

Chennai :

PMK chief S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government not to permit Chennai-Salem eight lane project even if the Centre forces the project upon the state.





“There are reports that the Centre is trying to impose the Chennai-Salem eight lane project in the state. The project which is implemented for the welfare of the big corporate companies is against the welfare of the farmers,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





Centre had once again commenced works for the project by appointing an expert team from IIT (Dhanbad) for obtaining environment clearance and another team from SIDCO, Kerala, for analysing the socio-economic impact.