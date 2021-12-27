Mon, Dec 27, 2021

DMK MP urges Centre to ensure OBC reservation in NLUs

Published: Dec 27,202106:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has asked the Union government to ensure strict implementation of reservations for OBCs, SC/ST students as per relevant state laws in all seats in UG, PG and Diploma courses at National Law Universities (NLUs).

DMK MP Wilson. File photo
DMK MP Wilson. File photo
Chennai:
In his letter to the Union Education, Law and Social Justice Ministers, Wilson asked the Centre to “ensure the strict implementation of reservations for OBC, SC/ST students as per the provisions of the state acts/rules/notifications/orders in all the seats, including the All India Seats and state/local/domicile seats in UG, PG and Diploma courses at National Law Universities at least from the 2022-23 academic year and thereafter.”

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations