DMK MP urges Centre to ensure OBC reservation in NLUs

Chennai :

In his letter to the Union Education, Law and Social Justice Ministers, Wilson asked the Centre to “ensure the strict implementation of reservations for OBC, SC/ST students as per the provisions of the state acts/rules/notifications/orders in all the seats, including the All India Seats and state/local/domicile seats in UG, PG and Diploma courses at National Law Universities at least from the 2022-23 academic year and thereafter.”