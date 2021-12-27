5 construction materials shops gutted in major fire in Erode

Coimbatore :

A major fire gutted as many as five shops selling construction materials and timber in Erode district.





Shop keepers claimed that Rs 2.50 crore worth materials, were destroyed in three shops in the fire. Two other shops selling timber were also burnt down.





The shops were owned by Ramachandran, (57) from Modakurichi and Sridhar from Bharathidasan Street. The fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit around midnight.





Erode Fire and Rescue Service personnel, after a long drawn fight, doused it around 5 am. An probe is on.