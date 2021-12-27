VIT, GSI to jointly probe series of tremors around Pernambut area

Vellore :

VIT University’s Centre for Disaster Mitigation and Management plans to jointly investigate the recent spate of tremors in Pernambut area along with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), according professor GP Ganapathy.





The move follows his visiting areas along with DRO Ramamurthy and Gudiyattam sub collector Dhananjayan on Saturday following Collector Kumaravel Pandian ordering an enquiry into the issue.





Speaking to DT Next, professor Ganapathy said that “it was not an earthquake as it did not register on the Richter scale. It was only localised sub surface movement which is not dangerous and can be investigated fully.” Residents told the paper that they were scared as tremors were felt on December 2 and 12 and later on 8 occasions on a single day on December 23. Tremors were felt in Sithakanavai, Kamalapuram, Gowrapet, Periyapallam and TT Motur initially and later at Tharakadu in Pernambut town. While some houses developed cracks on the walls, panic stricken people rushed out of their houses and spent a sleepless night in the streets.





Ganapathy told DT Next that “this was localised event which might have been caused by borewell activities. Cavities created by borewells might have been filled with water due to the recent rain and once rain subsided, it would have created a vacuum into which air rushed in creating the localised movement.”





Stating that he already submitted a short report to the Collector and the Collector had written to the GSI following which they were expected to arrive shortly. “We need their help as they have the necessary equipment to investigate the phenomenon. This long term study might take around 15 days after which a detailed report will be submitted to the Collector, he added.