Scrap proposed GST on EB bills, demands OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to withdraw its proposal to impose Goods and Service Taxes (GST) on the electricity bill amount and other related services as it would affect the common man.





In a statement, the Deputy Opposition Leader in the House said people were shocked to know about the reports that the state has introduced GST on application fees, connecting fees, testing fees after installation of power and tax on electricity disconnection.





“Till now, GST has not been imposed for these services,” he said adding it was also reported that the government has decided to collect arrears of GST, which was implemented in July 2017,” he said and pointed out that adding to the woes of the customers, the authorities concerned in the electricity board are unable to explain on the new GST charges, which was reflected in the electricity bills.





The AIADMK leader said with already people were severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and further taxing them amid the threat of Omicron cannot be accepted.





“DMK, in its election promise, announced that it would implement monthly payment of electricity bill. Imposing GST on electricity-related services will put more burden on people’s heads,” he said adding “therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and suspend the GST for the time being besides taking measures to scrap the tax permanently.”





NEET issue





Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state to extend financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the students, who committed suicide due to NEET related issues. He also urged the state to take strict action against the private institution, which had given NEET training to one of the deceased, for not giving back his certificates, which forced the student in Thanjavur district to commit suicide.