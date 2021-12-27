Tug of war between DMK youth, women’s wings intensifies

Chennai :

The tug of war between the youth and women’s wings of the ruling DMK has intensified in the last fortnight. Both units are going full throttle to rope in a maximum number of youngsters, thanks to the call issued by Chief Minister cum party president MK Stalin to enroll maximum members in the party in the meeting of district secretaries, MPs, and MLAs on December 18. Significantly, the rivalry appears to have also contributed to a mild conflict (of interest) between the youth and women’s wings headed by Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, respectively.





On a day when Stalin junior was busy receiving youngsters, especially hundreds of women to the party at a grand function in Coimbatore, Kanimozhi has asked her lieutenants to woo women between 18 and 30 years to the women’s wing. In a rare statement, Kanimozhi, who mostly confined her communication to tweets, public speeches and media interactions in recent years, has described women between 18 and 30 years as the ones with the capacity to shape the thoughts of the next generation. She also made a robust public appeal to woo young women to the wing headed by her.





“Establishment of women’s rights in politics is a manifestation of the core social justice principle of the DMK. Our women’s wing should create independent-thinking young women members, who are aware of their rights, for the next generation. We have the duty to enroll women between 18 and 30 years and create opportunities for them,” Kanimozhi said.





Besides the timing, the tone and tenor of Kanimozhi’s statement have fueled speculation that the MP was responding to her MLA nephew’s attempt to steal the thunder at the cost of the women’s wing. DMK insiders said the enthusiasm shown by the youth wing after Udhayanidhi’s ascension has eaten into the space of other wings, but the high command cannot restrict a unit that is performing well. “If a party unit is performing well, how will the high command restrict the unit. No party leadership will want to remove a healthy competition between its units. If necessary, some checks and balances could be placed to prevent overlap and infringement of other units’ rights. Growth and welfare of the party are paramount,” said a DMK senior.