Nallakannu turns 97, CM, leaders greet veteran

CM MK Stalin greeting veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu with a shawl in Chennai on Sunday

Chennai :

Veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu on Sunday turned 97 with leaders of various political parties, including Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted him.





Chief Minister Stalin along with Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan and HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu called on the senior Communist leader at the party’s T Nagar headquarters and greeted him by presenting a shawl.





CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and senior leaders including C Mahendran were present.





“I met and greeted Comrade Nallakannu, who has become a symbol of purity and simplicity in public life, on his 97th birthday. May he enrich our Tamil community with his thoughts for many more years!” Stalin tweeted.





AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam tweeted his birthday greetings to the veteran Communist leader. “I wish him a healthy life to continuously work for the people’s welfare,” he wished.





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and central committee member TK Rangarajan met Nallakannu to greet him.





AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also greeted Nallakannu stating that he continuously fought for the rights of the poor people in his 80 years of public life while following the Communist ideology.