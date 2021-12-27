TRB to adopt tech to ensure transparency, accuracy

Chennai :

The State government has started strengthening the recruitment process in the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) by revamping it with the help of technology to ensure transparency and accuracy in appointments.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the recruitment process was being computerised to ensure transparency and accountability. The board has already moved to computer-based mode instead of optical mark recognition (OMR) technology, he said, noting that soft copies of answer sheets would be mailed to candidates to make the process transparent.





“We have successfully conducted computer-based exams to recruit assistant professors for polytechnic colleges. The results were also published online,” he said. The department has sought assistance from Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to provide integrating technology, the official said.





In future, the entire recruitment processes, including issuing recruitment notifications, online registration of applications, locating exam centres, issuing hall tickets, conducting examinations and publishing results would be computerised, he said.





“Once the results are published, all essential details about the recruitment process will be uploaded on the TRB portal for further transparency. The information was uploaded in the website could be accessed by all the candidates,” the official said.





On the proposed vigil system, he said confidential areas at the TRB office will be monitored using surveillance cameras. “The biometric attendance system will also be strengthened by introducing a digital recognition system,” he added.





The board is currently engaged in the direct recruitment of PG assistants and special teachers for the School Education Department. “Steps have been taken by the board to recruit assistant professors for government arts and science colleges. Besides, the TRB is also in the process of recruiting lecturers in government polytechnic colleges,” he said.





Meanwhile, official sources have also denied speculation that TRB would be merged with Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The rumours were triggered following allegations of non-transparency in appointments.