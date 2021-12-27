Govt schools to conduct common assessment tests for Classes 6-8

Chennai :

After deciding to conduct revision exams for the State board students, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to conduct common assessment tests for government school students from Classes 6, 7 and 8. Officials said the tests would be conducted in January.





The School Education Department’s decision to conduct these tests came against the backdrop of suggestions from the teachers that assessing students was vital to identify and offer additional training to slow learners before they are promoted to the next class.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that an assessment test would be conducted for the students from Classes 6 to 8 in all the subjects, including languages, including optional language, mathematics, science and social science. They would be conducted at the school itself.





It was proposed to conduct the tests from January 5 to 11, he said, adding that it would involve both written and computer-based modes depending on the technical infrastructure available at each school. The tests would be held simultaneously for these three standards, the official added. “The exams will have objective type questions,” he said.





The work on preparing question papers for the test is over almost over, and they would be sent to the schools from Monday. “The question papers have been set up by the subject experts,” he said. These tests would give a clear picture of the academic level of each students, including both their knowledge in the subjects and also preparation.





According to him, about 10 lakh students from Classes 6 to 8 from government and aided schools are expected to appear for the common test.





“After getting the test results, the teachers would identify slow learners, and pay special attention to such students so that all the portions could be covered in time for their promotion to the next standard,” he added.





The official added said that a circular has been issued to all the middle-level State-run schools to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that was put in place in view of the pandemic while conducting the common assessment test.