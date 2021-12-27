HC orders notice to NHAI on plea against toll plaza

Chennai :

The Madras High Court ordered notice to the National Highways Authority India (NHAI) following a petition challenging its decision to establish a toll plaza at Periya Panagamutlu village in the outskirts of Krishnagiri town.





A division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the notice to Krishnagiri district Collector and NHAI while hearing a plea moved by M Ramesh, a resident of Rasankuttai village in Krishnagiri.





The petitioner submitted that the government has planned to establish the new tollgate within 4.3 km from the municipality limit, which is violative of Rule 8 (1) and (2) of the National Highways Fee (Determination and Collection) Rules.





“It is unnecessary to establish a new tollgate since a tollgate is already functioning near Krishnagiri Collector office. The place which has been chosen for bringing a new toll plaza is merely a few kilometres away from the Krishnagiri Collectorate,” the petitioner said.





In his affidavit, Ramesh stated that if the new toll plaza is set up, people from several villages, including Jagadevi, Thonganapalli, Jaguntham, Pochampalli, Santhur, and Mathur who come by cars and two-wheelers, would be facing severe hardship.





“If anyone wants to go to the Collector’s office to meet concerned officials, they have to pay another toll amount in the existing toll plaza situated within 8 kilometres from the proposed toll plaza at Periya Panagamutlu village on the National Highway leading to the Bengaluru,” the affidavit read.





Recording the submissions, the bench impleaded NHAI as a respondent and issued notice to the NHAI as well as Krishnagiri Collector. The matter was then adjourned to January 25.