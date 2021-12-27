Coastal districts to receive rains today, tomorrow

Chennai :

As the wind pattern changed to easterly wind, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is expected to receive rains for the next 48 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday. After December 30, the minimum temperature will also dip to less than normal in the coastal districts.





“The State started receiving easterly wind from Saturday. So the coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area will witness light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. And shallow fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, dry weather to prevail over rest of the state,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





He added that after December 30 (Thursday), the wind pattern is again expected to change, resulting in the minimum temperature over coastal districts coming down to less than normal and experiencing fog. As far as Chennai is concerned the sky condition is likely to be mainly clear and shallow fog will prevail over suburban areas for the next two days.





On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in the city decreased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 29.9 degrees Celsius and 30.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 20.9 and 20.6 degrees, recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, “Cold nights to continue in North interior Tamil Nadu for the next four-five days. Also, Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu will receive rains on December 31 and January 1.”