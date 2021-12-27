Past innovations gathering dust, rue students as TN announces categories for e-Governance award

Chennai :

Soon after the categories for the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in e-Governance for Students were announced in Tamil Nadu, students and faculty members of technical institutions in the State said, while the initiative was welcome, most e-governance innovations by students in the past have not been put to public use yet.





According to the director of e-Governance and chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, the award seeks to encourage and create awareness of e-Governance among students. Students will compete to develop innovative software applications for social well-being.





As per the notification, students above the age of 18 years, studying in polytechnic, engineering, arts and science colleges, and universities were eligible to participate. The prize money for each category would be Rs 2 Lakh, trophies and certificates.





Dr Arul Aram, professor at Anna University, who worked with several projects in Microsoft, said it was a good initiative and the government should ensure that students’ work should be popularised.





He rued that many innovational projects, which were developed by the students of our universities and colleges have not been put to public use yet.





S Arvindan, a final-year engineering student of a college affiliated to the Anna University, who participated in a COVID-19 hackathon competition, claimed that several “innovative inventions to fight COVID have not reached the public”.





Nominations for the year 2021-22 have been called for three categories, including the development of applications using mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT), development of an innovative application for physically challenged persons, and development of application using neural networks, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Each team could have a maximum of six students and each institution could send one team in each category. The head of the college would verify and approve the project before sending the nomination to the government.