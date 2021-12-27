Central team to inspect TN hospitals today

Chennai :

A multi-disciplinary team of experts from the Union Health Ministry arrived here on Sunday following a directive from the Centre to visit and study states where the vaccination rate is below the national average and COVID cases reported a spike.





The committee is expected to meet health Minister Ma Subramanian and undertake an inspection of COVID facilities at government hospitals.





Comprising of Dr Vineeta, Dr Purbasa, Dr M Santhosh Kumar and Dr Dinesh Babu S, the committee will also monitor the vaccination in Tamil Nadu as the State’s vaccination rate remains below the national average.





The committee will also look into the preparatory measures against further spread of the virus in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai and submit a report to the Union Health Ministry.